Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

