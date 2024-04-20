Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 4,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 41,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

