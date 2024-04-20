Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Down 0.8%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.70. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 29,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.79.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$358.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.18%.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$707,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,850 shares of company stock worth $31,119. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

