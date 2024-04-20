Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.
