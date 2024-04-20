Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.68

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 76137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $848.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

