Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $914,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,183,941 shares in the company, valued at $133,918,824.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

AvidXchange Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.