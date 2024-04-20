Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Trading Down 2.1%

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 6,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

