Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $575.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $583.77.

ELV opened at $531.59 on Friday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $539.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.22. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

