Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $477.60.

IT opened at $440.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

