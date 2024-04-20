Head-To-Head Comparison: Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) and BowFlex (NYSE:BFX)

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Free Report) and BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of BowFlex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mips AB (publ) and BowFlex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mips AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 BowFlex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

BowFlex has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 925.64%. Given BowFlex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BowFlex is more favorable than Mips AB (publ).

This table compares Mips AB (publ) and BowFlex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mips AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BowFlex $226.39 million 0.03 -$105.40 million ($2.10) -0.09

Mips AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BowFlex.

Profitability

This table compares Mips AB (publ) and BowFlex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mips AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A BowFlex -32.13% -162.93% -48.40%

Summary

BowFlex beats Mips AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mips AB (publ)

Mips AB (publ) engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow sports, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white-water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets, including scooter, mobiling, road motorcycle, car driving, and other helmets that involves travel and high speed activities; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as military, police force, and rescue services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Täby, Sweden.

About BowFlex

BowFlex Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. The company was formerly known as Nautilus, Inc. and changed its name to BowFlex Inc. in November 2023. BowFlex Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. On March 4, 2024, BowFlex Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

