Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $195.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 101.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.