National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $436.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

