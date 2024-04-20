HTLF Bank Acquires New Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

