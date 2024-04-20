Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.81

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.81 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 61.16 ($0.76). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 130,668 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.55 million, a P/E ratio of -885.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio is -4,285.71%.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

