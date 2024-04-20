Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

