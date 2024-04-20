Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.13% of Portillo’s worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Stock

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 1,174,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $883.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

