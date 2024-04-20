Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,547.7% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 216,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 208,654 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,673,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

