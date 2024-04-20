Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.29). Approximately 86,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 249,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.55 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.45 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,222.22%.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 33,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,292.05). In other Pharos Energy news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 30,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £6,648.62 ($8,276.63). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 33,305 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £6,661 ($8,292.05). Insiders bought a total of 68,133 shares of company stock worth $1,427,709 over the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

