Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 3.0 %

RDI opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.