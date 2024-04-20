Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.37. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.
Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
About Spanish Broadcasting System
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spanish Broadcasting System
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.