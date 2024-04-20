StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

