StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of GROW opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
