Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
TPZ opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $15.80.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.