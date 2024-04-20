Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139.42 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $139.42 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00007761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,944.74 or 1.00022143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010849 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.99677546 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,758,886.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

