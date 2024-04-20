Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.