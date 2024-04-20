Zacks Research Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

