Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
