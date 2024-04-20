ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

