Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$40.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC upgraded Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$33.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$44.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

