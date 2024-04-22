Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $20.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,225.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,122.97. The firm has a market cap of $567.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

