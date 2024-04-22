Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$20.38 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

