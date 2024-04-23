23,547 Shares in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 162.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Spok by 30.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 11.27%.

Spok Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.34%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

