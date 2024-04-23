Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NFBK opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $390.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.48.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NFBK
About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.