Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NFBK opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $390.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

