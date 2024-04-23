Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 37 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,539 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,588. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.