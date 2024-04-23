Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 122,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 265,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 610,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,995. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

