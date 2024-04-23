Barclays Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $153.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $156.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $48,302,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after buying an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

