Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.76

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.76 and last traded at $149.45, with a volume of 709366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

