CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and $2.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,747.65 or 0.99847666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011463 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008801 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00104573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06099059 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,823,357.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

