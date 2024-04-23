Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.46.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

