Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $118.56 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002371 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $118.56 million and $316,307.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.24 or 0.00764757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00127567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00184573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00107915 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,810,685 coins and its circulating supply is 74,811,603 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

