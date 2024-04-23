Comparing Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and MyDx (OTCMKTS:MYDX)

MyDx (OTCMKTS:MYDX – Get Free Report) and Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyDx and Itron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyDx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Itron $2.17 billion 1.93 $96.92 million $2.10 43.55

Itron has higher revenue and earnings than MyDx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.2% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Itron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MyDx and Itron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyDx N/A N/A N/A Itron 4.46% 12.27% 6.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MyDx and Itron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Itron 0 3 9 0 2.75

Itron has a consensus price target of $95.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Itron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Itron is more favorable than MyDx.

Summary

Itron beats MyDx on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyDx

MyDx, Inc. is a science and technology company, which engages in the development and deployment of products and services in the areas of consumer products, data analytics, biopharmaceutical, and software as a service. Its product, MyDx, is a patented multiuse hand-held chemical analyzer designed to help consumers and professional test for pesticides in food, chemicals in water, toxins in the air, and safety and potency of cannabis samples. The company was founded by Daniel Rida Yazbeck on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products. The Networked Solutions segment provides communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated heat-end management and application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. This segment also offers industrial internet of things solutions. Including automated meter reading; advanced metering infrastructure for electricity, water, and gas; distributed energy resource management; smart grid and distribution automation; smart street lighting; and leak detection and applications for gas and water systems. The Outcomes segment provides value-added, enhanced software and services, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, resource efficiency, grid analytics, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. The company offers its products and services under the Itron brand. It serves utility and smart city customers, and municipalities through its sales force, distributors, agents, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives. Itron, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

