Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.