Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 1,113,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $774.31 million, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 2.55.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

