D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $153.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the construction company's stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

