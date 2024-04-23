Comparing The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -215.51% -146.76% -90.93% Bright Mountain Media -79.84% N/A -41.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Glimpse Group and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

The Glimpse Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.87, suggesting a potential upside of 721.30%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Bright Mountain Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $11.76 million 1.54 -$28.56 million ($1.80) -0.60 Bright Mountain Media $44.55 million 0.21 -$35.56 million ($0.22) -0.25

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Mountain Media. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Mountain Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 83.44, meaning that its stock price is 8,244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

