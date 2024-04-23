Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.7 %

CP opened at C$118.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CP

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.