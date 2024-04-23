Duality Advisers LP Has $1.73 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,926.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 74.3% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.54 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $483.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.62. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.78.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

