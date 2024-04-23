Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.