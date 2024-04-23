Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $297,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

