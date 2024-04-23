Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.36.
View Our Latest Report on Enerplus
Enerplus Stock Performance
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The company had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.001087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What are earnings reports?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.