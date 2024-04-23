Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE CXB traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.00.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining



Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

